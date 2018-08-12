Steven Cakebread Sells 20,000 Shares of Yext Inc (YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $435,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 2nd, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $441,600.00.

On Thursday, July 26th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $445,800.00.

On Thursday, July 19th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $375,400.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $385,200.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $378,200.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $389,000.00.

On Thursday, June 14th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $372,000.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $354,000.00.

On Thursday, May 31st, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $302,000.00.

Shares of Yext opened at $22.75 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 0.41. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $23.66.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 81.00% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Yext by 11.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Yext by 18.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Yext by 25.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Yext by 42.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Yext by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

