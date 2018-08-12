Sterling Construction’s (STRL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We continue to believe that management’s three-year target of 50% of revenues coming from higher margin non-heavy highway civil work could prove conservative, particularly driven by a successful roll-out of Houston market, and expect the ongoing mix shift to drive significant bottom-line leverage moving forward. We maintain our BUY rating and $20 price target.””

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of STRL opened at $15.58 on Friday. Sterling Construction has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $416.79 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marian M. Davenport sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.