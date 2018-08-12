Stephens Reiterates Buy Rating for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

Stephens reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Stephens currently has a $248.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright set a $249.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.67.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $242.39 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $122.46 and a 12 month high of $254.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 94.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.10% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 221.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 12,405 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,232,527.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,564,725.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 2,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.48, for a total transaction of $518,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,268. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,764,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

