Stepan (SCL) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Stepan (NYSE:SCL) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stepan earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.9227822180496 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Stepan opened at $87.01 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.21. Stepan has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.90 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.82%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

SCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In related news, VP Frank Pacholec sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $177,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,996.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $300,696.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,137,526.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

