Steneum Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,177.00 (STN)

Steneum Coin (CURRENCY:STN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Steneum Coin has a market cap of $83,760.00 and $1,177.00 worth of Steneum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steneum Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Steneum Coin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00937317 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002823 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004390 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014667 BTC.

Steneum Coin Profile

STN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2017. Steneum Coin’s total supply is 6,081,623 coins and its circulating supply is 2,926,779 coins. Steneum Coin’s official website is www.steneum.com . Steneum Coin’s official Twitter account is @steneumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steneum Coin

Steneum Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steneum Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steneum Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steneum Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

