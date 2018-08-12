Stemline Therapeutics (STML) PT Set at $38.00 by HC Wainwright

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) has been given a $38.00 price target by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 154.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STML. ValuEngine raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics traded down $0.05, hitting $14.95, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 99,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,361. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $20.55.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

