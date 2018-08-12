Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) will report earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Stemline Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STML. BidaskClub raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Stemline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of STML stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $429.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 32.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 77.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

