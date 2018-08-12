Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) will report earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Stemline Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STML. BidaskClub raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Stemline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of STML stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $429.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 32.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 77.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stemline Therapeutics (STML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML)

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply