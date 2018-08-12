State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $24,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. KBC Group NV raised its position in Microchip Technology by 948.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 146,418 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Microchip Technology by 63.4% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 29,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 8.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Microchip Technology by 22.7% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 188,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,910 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $78.33 and a one year high of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.35.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,696 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $439,310.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,964.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,308 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $215,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.