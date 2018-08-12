State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $28.40 Million Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 619,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,361 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $28,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 82,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 41,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland opened at $49.87 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.03. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.14%.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 1,294 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $60,856.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 8,406 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $411,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,843. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

