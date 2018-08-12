State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $26.81 Million Stake in DXC Technology Co (DXC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $26,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 10,385.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 102,607 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 17,477.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in DXC Technology by 1,570.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 8,084 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $727,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 19,285 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,735,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,962 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.56.

Shares of DXC Technology opened at $86.10 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.18. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 5th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.