State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $25.83 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $720,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 39,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.09, for a total value of $3,366,091.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,324,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,388 shares of company stock valued at $94,373,982 over the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $290.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $420.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.52.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals opened at $368.78 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $281.89 and a 52 week high of $505.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.69 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

