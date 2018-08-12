State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,445 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Anthem were worth $87,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,596,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,457,000 after purchasing an additional 596,099 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,335,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,063,000 after purchasing an additional 171,708 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Anthem by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,108,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,319,000 after purchasing an additional 505,252 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Anthem by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,211,000 after purchasing an additional 275,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,293 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Anthem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $260.04 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $179.40 and a 12-month high of $267.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Samitt sold 19,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.68, for a total transaction of $4,820,373.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,474. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

