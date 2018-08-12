State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $80.95 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 850,474 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 28,017 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $80,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 8,257,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $785,952,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,922,871 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,189,000 after buying an additional 105,692 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,635,469 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $459,629,000 after buying an additional 107,710 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,580,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $455,164,000 after buying an additional 693,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,809,780 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $310,726,000 after buying an additional 166,586 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX opened at $100.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $101.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.76.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $44,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $195,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,966,274.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

