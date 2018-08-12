State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $73.69 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 361,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $73,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 480.3% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 23,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in S&P Global by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 36,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 568,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,659,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global opened at $201.32 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $148.28 and a 52 week high of $217.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 333.87%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total value of $791,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,852,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total transaction of $105,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “$214.26” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.93.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

