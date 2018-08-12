Starwood Waypoint Homes (SFR) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.13

News headlines about Starwood Waypoint Homes (NYSE:SFR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Starwood Waypoint Homes earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 42.9875005008264 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Starwood Waypoint Homes opened at $37.13 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Starwood Waypoint Homes has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About Starwood Waypoint Homes

Starwood Waypoint Homes, formerly Colony Starwood Homes, is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company was formed primarily to acquire, renovate, lease and manage residential assets in select markets across the United States. It is focused on acquiring single-family rental (SFR) homes through a variety of channels, renovating these homes to the extent necessary and leasing them to qualified residents.

