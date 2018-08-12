Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Starbucks opened at $51.51 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Starbucks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the coffee company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $781,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

