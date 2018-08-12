SPX Flow (FLOW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FLOW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SPX Flow in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. SPX Flow has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $54.92.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $531.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in SPX Flow by 3,081.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 45,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 43,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPX Flow by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,931,000 after buying an additional 155,285 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SPX Flow by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPX Flow by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,473,000 after buying an additional 386,557 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,788,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

