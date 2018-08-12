Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFM stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 12,303 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $271,035.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 1,165 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $25,664.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital set a $24.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

