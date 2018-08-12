Sprint Corp (S) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 40,908 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Sprint were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprint by 342.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,906,820 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,319 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 1st quarter worth $17,729,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprint by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,899,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,205 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 2nd quarter worth $9,637,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 1st quarter worth $6,764,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on S shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sprint from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Sprint from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.19 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Macquarie upgraded Sprint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sprint from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of S stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. Sprint Corp has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Sprint had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 22.73%. Sprint’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Sprint Corp is a computer and technology company in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry.

