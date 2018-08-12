SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,292,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,280 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 3.0% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,978,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peavine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 285,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,423,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 449.5% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 241,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after buying an additional 197,350 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10,926.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 1,011,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 102,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,921,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust opened at $283.16 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $241.83 and a twelve month high of $286.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.2456 per share. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.