Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) PT Lowered to $64.00

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada to $64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ONCE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Spark Therapeutics from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Spark Therapeutics from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Spark Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $103.00 target price on Spark Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spark Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics traded up $0.54, hitting $58.42, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.39. Spark Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $96.59.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.44 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 185.46%. equities analysts anticipate that Spark Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,611,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

