Sorl Auto Parts (SORL) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.28

Headlines about Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sorl Auto Parts earned a news impact score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.855607991777 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sorl Auto Parts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorl Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sorl Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

Sorl Auto Parts stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.23. 103,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,835. Sorl Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $97.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.24. Sorl Auto Parts had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $107.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Sorl Auto Parts will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

