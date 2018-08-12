Sonic (SONC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SONC. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Sonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Sonic in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Sonic from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sonic from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ SONC opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sonic has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Sonic had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Sonic will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. Sonic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Sonic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 42.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Sonic news, insider Christina D. Vaughan sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $76,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP E Edward Saroch sold 21,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $798,328.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sonic by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Sonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Sonic during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

About Sonic

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

