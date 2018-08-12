Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Share Price

News headlines about Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.849835515085 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies opened at $110.50 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $69.20 and a 1-year high of $114.85.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAB. B. Riley set a $95.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

In related news, Director Lee B. Foster II sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $387,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Wahlstrom sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $877,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,708 shares of company stock worth $25,754,271 over the last three months. 11.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.