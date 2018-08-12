Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Liberty Global PLC Class A (LBTYA) Stock Price

Media stories about Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Global PLC Class A earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.8292448783342 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

LBTYA stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Liberty Global PLC Class A has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Liberty Global PLC Class A alerts:

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Liberty Global PLC Class A had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. research analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC Class A will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a report on Sunday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global PLC Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Fries bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $2,891,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 671,905 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,773.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 17,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $506,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,801.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Global PLC Class A

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global PLC Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global PLC Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.