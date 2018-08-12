Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) Stock Price

News articles about Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Guaranty Federal Bancshares earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1422699170337 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFED shares. ValuEngine lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares traded up $0.05, reaching $24.95, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides banking products and services in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

