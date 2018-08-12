Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY) Stock Price

News coverage about Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 43.9690720501275 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. traded down $0.05, hitting $12.76, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 201,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,246. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0843 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It holds investments in various sectors, such as air freight and logistics, auto components, banks, beverages, biotechnology, capital markets, chemicals, communications equipment, containers and packaging, distributors, diversified telecommunication services, electric utilities, electrical equipment, energy equipment and services, equity real estate investment trusts, food products, healthcare equipment and services, household durables, Internet software and services, machinery, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, software, specialty retail, tobacco, pharmaceuticals, road and rail, multi-utilities, Internet and direct marketing retail, and information technology services.

