Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact USA Truck (USAK) Share Price

News stories about USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. USA Truck earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 47.3415689604055 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. 50,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,375. The firm has a market cap of $185.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. USA Truck has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

Get USA Truck alerts:

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.50 million. USA Truck had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 3.78%. equities analysts predict that USA Truck will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on USA Truck from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc, a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.