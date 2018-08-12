Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Montage Technology Group (MONT) Share Price

News coverage about Montage Technology Group (NASDAQ:MONT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Montage Technology Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0340662284956 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

About Montage Technology Group

Montage Technology Group Limited is a global fabless provider of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions addressing the home entertainment and cloud computing markets. Its analog and radio frequency solutions, digital signal processors and high speed interfaces serves as the foundation for its technology platform.

