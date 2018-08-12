Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ATA (ATAI) Stock Price

News articles about ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ATA earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ATA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of ATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of ATA stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.99. 135,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,125. ATA has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. ATA had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 1.90%.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th.

ATA Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment.

