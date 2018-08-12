Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Share Price

Headlines about Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Harvard Bioscience earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.5239544992226 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Saturday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th.

Shares of HBIO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 358,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.42. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $239.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO Jeffrey Duchemin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $927,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Gagnon sold 10,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $53,586.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 636,096 shares of company stock worth $3,667,063. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation instruments that are marketed under the Biochrom, Libra, WPA, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, and BTX brand names.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.