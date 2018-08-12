Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aceto (ACET) Stock Price

Press coverage about Aceto (NASDAQ:ACET) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aceto earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1799540423345 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Aceto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Aceto from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aceto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aceto currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.00.

Get Aceto alerts:

Shares of Aceto stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. 123,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.62. Aceto has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $16.51.

Aceto Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, sources, markets, sells, and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products, and specialty chemicals. The company operates in three segments: Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and Performance Chemicals.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aceto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aceto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.