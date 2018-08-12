Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ContraFect (CFRX) Share Price

Press coverage about ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ContraFect earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.7633731141712 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.
ContraFect traded up $0.11, hitting $2.03, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 126,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,047. The company has a market capitalization of $141.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -0.51. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.93.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on ContraFect in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ContraFect in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on ContraFect in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.
