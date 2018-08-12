Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eyenovia (EYEN) Stock Price

News coverage about Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eyenovia earned a news impact score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 47.3045531099667 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:EYEN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.54. 3,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,178. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EYEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

