Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Share Price

News headlines about Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nextera Energy Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the solar energy provider an impact score of 47.2664772025634 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Nextera Energy Partners opened at $47.19 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. Nextera Energy Partners has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.31 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 6.86%. analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 265.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextera Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

