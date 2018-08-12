Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Simmons First National (SFNC) Stock Price

News articles about Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Simmons First National earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.7434547714991 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have commented on SFNC shares. ValuEngine cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Sandler O’Neill set a $35.00 price target on Simmons First National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Simmons First National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Simmons First National stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.16. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.75 million. analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other news, Director Russell William Teubner sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $62,408.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,119.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

