Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Organovo (ONVO) Share Price

Media coverage about Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Organovo earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 45.9172081412027 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:
- Organovo (ONVO) Announces Earnings Results (americanbankingnews.com)
- Organovo Holdings Q1 revenues down 30% (seekingalpha.com)
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) CEO Taylor Crouch on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript (seekingalpha.com)
- Organovo reports smaller loss and sharp fall in revenue (proactiveinvestors.com)
- Organovo: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot (finance.yahoo.com)
Shares of NASDAQ ONVO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 1,673,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,244. The stock has a market cap of $152.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.56. Organovo has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.38.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ONVO. Zacks Investment Research cut Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Organovo in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organovo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.
Organovo Company Profile
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.