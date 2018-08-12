Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Organovo (ONVO) Share Price

Media coverage about Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Organovo earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 45.9172081412027 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Organovo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 1,673,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,244. The stock has a market cap of $152.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.56. Organovo has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 66.34% and a negative net margin of 746.56%. analysts expect that Organovo will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONVO. Zacks Investment Research cut Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Organovo in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organovo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.