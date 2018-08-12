Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AAON (AAON) Share Price

News stories about AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AAON earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.3810650436735 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAON. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AAON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

AAON stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. AAON has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $40.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $109.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.69 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. analysts forecast that AAON will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other AAON news, CEO Norman H. Asbjornson purchased 8,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $237,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,130,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,893,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Gary D. Fields sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $61,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,774.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

