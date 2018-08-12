Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Price

Press coverage about Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lockheed Martin earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.1748867432036 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.38.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $313.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $291.52 and a 12 month high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 944.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.02%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total value of $2,346,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $8,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

