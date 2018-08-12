Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect KemPharm (KMPH) Share Price

Headlines about KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KemPharm earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.2369288542227 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of KemPharm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of KemPharm in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. KemPharm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

KemPharm traded up $0.20, hitting $4.80, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 179,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.13, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.51.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.31. sell-side analysts anticipate that KemPharm will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Delaware Street Capital Master bought 304,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,217,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Cohen bought 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,955.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 312,708 shares of company stock worth $1,271,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include KP415 and KP484, which are extended release prodrugs of methylphenidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

