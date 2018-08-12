Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cummins (CMI) Stock Price

Media coverage about Cummins (NYSE:CMI) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cummins earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.8913338802616 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cummins from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. Cummins has a 52 week low of $129.90 and a 52 week high of $194.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). Cummins had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other news, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 462 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $65,465.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,087.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $102,826.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

