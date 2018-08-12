Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hubbell (HUBB) Share Price

Press coverage about Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hubbell earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.0325989021572 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

HUBB stock opened at $117.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hubbell has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $149.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 1,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.96 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,263.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

