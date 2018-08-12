Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) Stock Price

News coverage about Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) has trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zion Oil & Gas earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 44.4587940944957 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zion Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th.

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.64. 385,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,994. Zion Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

