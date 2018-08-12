Sohu.com (SOHU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.80

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 10335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

SOHU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $927.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $486.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.79 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 27.38%. Sohu.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.85) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sohu.com news, CEO Charles Zhang purchased 20,000 shares of Sohu.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,298. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Photon purchased 10,000 shares of Sohu.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $369,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,981,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,005,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 86,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,045 in the last three months. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 92.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,983 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 22.1% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,422,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after purchasing an additional 257,873 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 107.8% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 160,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 83,293 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 31.7% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 205,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,052,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.