Sohu.com (SOHU) Given News Impact Score of 0.12

Media coverage about Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sohu.com earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 48.0778908388969 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Sohu.com traded down $1.13, reaching $22.69, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 705,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $927.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.03. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $70.86.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.23. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 27.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $486.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sohu.com news, major shareholder Group Ltd Photon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $369,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,981,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,005,849.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Zhang acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $730,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,298. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 86,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,045 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

