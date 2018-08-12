Societe Generale Analysts Give Beiersdorf (BEI) a €110.00 Price Target

Societe Generale set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Friday, June 29th. Independent Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.09 ($114.05).

Beiersdorf opened at €97.76 ($113.67) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 12 month high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

