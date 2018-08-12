Societe Generale Analysts Give Beiersdorf (BEI) a €110.00 Price Target

Societe Generale set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Friday, June 29th. Independent Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.09 ($114.05).

Beiersdorf opened at €97.76 ($113.67) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 12 month high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

