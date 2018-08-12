Snap (SNAP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Snap’s user base declined sequentially in the second quarter. Management attributed the decline to the redesign of the application. The decline is a concern as it makes the platform less attractive to advertisers. Moreover, increasing competition from Facebook’s Instagram continues to negatively impact user base growth. Shares of Snap have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, advertising revenues grew in the quarter driven by strong international growth. The shift from auction to programmatic has worked wonders for Snap, although continuing price decline is a concern. Nevertheless, Snap’s strategy of bringing in new features to attract more users and advertisers is positive. Snapchat has become the most preferred social networking medium among teenagers, which is a major growth driver.”

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Snap from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Aegis cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Shares of Snap remained flat at $$12.31 during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 15,882,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,982,464. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $262.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%. research analysts expect that Snap will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,465,171 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $16,790,859.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,794,342 shares in the company, valued at $960,283,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,133,881 shares of company stock worth $36,127,978.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Snap by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Snap by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,067,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 250,269 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.