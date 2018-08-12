Smith & Nephew (SN) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, www.digitallook.com reports. They currently have GBX 1,340 ($17.35) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,470 ($19.03).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities lifted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,350 ($17.48) to GBX 1,480 ($19.16) and gave the company an add rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Smith & Nephew to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,290 ($16.70) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($17.73) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,390.41 ($18.00).

Shares of Smith & Nephew opened at GBX 1,356.50 ($17.56) on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,173 ($15.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,442 ($18.67).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.77%.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Graham Baker bought 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,331 ($17.23) per share, for a total transaction of £252.89 ($327.37).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

