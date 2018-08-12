Smart Sand (SND) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 43,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 554,021 shares.The stock last traded at $5.81 and had previously closed at $5.71.

The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SND shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Sand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.53.

In related news, CEO Charles Edwin Young bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lee E. Beckelman bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $50,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,516.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,600 shares of company stock valued at $337,434. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,786,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 611,873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 240,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,441,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 529,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 516,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $219.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

