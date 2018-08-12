Sleep Number (SNBR) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Sleep Number from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Sleep Number opened at $30.93 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $40.72.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $316.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.81 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 115.80%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $27,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Callen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $27,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 36.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

